3D pixel art • Voxel style illustration

Steve Jobs — cover illustration for an Apple Mac magazine
Steve Jobs — 3D printed voxel bust
Apple Macintosh pen / card holder 3D-printed gadget
Mariorama 3D print gadget design
Merrio Xmas, featuring Santa Mario
Boulevard of broken games
Game Over, Mario
Mario's dilemma
Sonic's dilemma
Pac-Man's dilemma
Inside Donkey Kong, level 2
Inside Dig Dug
Inside Rainbow Islands
Inside Space Invaders
Inside Galaga
Alien massacre
8-bit game style alien character designs
Retromania
Voxel (3D pixel) style character and car designs for a racing game
Monsters, Inc.
Wall•E
Donald Duck
Tintin
The infantile adventures of Superkid
Pica-sso
Ninja Xmas
Cute caterpillar character in a 3D pixel style
Chef cook character and icon for a mobile app developer
Ramon — children's book cover concept
Infographics illustration
Social media family — magazine illustration
Showdown at the Pixel Corral — isometric 3D pixel style experiment
Building air castles — illustration for the NRC.next newspaper
Lost
Corporate applications
LinkedIn headhunters — illustration for Elsevier magazine
DJ Voxel — logo concept in a 3D pixel (voxel) style
Cubic moon — voxel illustration for a sticker
Always in a hurry
Modern times
Alice in Voxelland
Little Red Voxel Hood
Vamp
Triggerfinger album artwork concept
Hitman
Deadman
Salon des morts

• Voxel (3D pixel) style artwork / illustrations.
• Voxel (3D pixel) character designs.
• Voxel (3D pixel) game graphics.
• 3D pixel interpretations of 2D pixel art.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.