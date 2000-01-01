Metin Seven

• Stylized, Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR).
• Cartoon / comic / ink line style 3D artwork.
• Clear illustrations for infographics, instructions and/or user manuals.
Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:
• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven
Feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.