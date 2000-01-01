Metin Seven
pixel artist • illustrator • designer • 3D modeler
Cartoon line 3D illustration • Comic artwork
• Stylized, Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR).
• Cartoon / comic / ink line style 3D artwork.
• Clear illustrations for infographics, instructions and/or user manuals.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven

Feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.

One broken heart too many — 'NPR' ink line style artwork
'NPR' ink line style illustrations for a crime novel
Announcement of a new design for my old portfolio site
Stylized impression of a dream my father once had
Bureaucrazy 1 — 'NPR' ink line style 3D illustration
Bureaucrazy 2 — 'NPR' ink line style 3D illustration
Night work — artistically stylized, isometric magazine illustration
TVictim — stylized, isometric 3D illustration
Social media platforms — 'NPR' ink line style magazine illustration
Wireless connectivity — 'NPR' ink line style magazine illustration
Industrial computer use — 'NPR' ink line style magazine illustration
Cloud computing infographic style proposal for a client
'NPR' ink line style illustrations for a travel item in a magazine
Graphic icon designs for an infographics animation
Callbus — stylized 3D icon / logo design
IKEA manual parody — news cartoon for Nu.nl
Stylized carrot logo design
Flatman — style experiment
Japanese tree — NPR mixed style experiment
Marty Mole & Seamour Sheep comic character designs
Episodes from the Seamour Sheep comic strip series, published in the NRC.next newspaper in the 2000s