Icon design • Logo design • Pictograms • Emoticons

3D bird icon design for a mobile Twitter application
3D bird icon design for a mobile Twitter application
3D pixel style chef cook character and icon for a mobile app developer
3D pixel style chef cook character and icon for a mobile app developer
Low-polygon 3D style Twitter bird character design
Low-polygon 3D style Twitter bird character design
3D logo design for an application intro screen
3D logo design for an application intro screen
Selection of more than 200 stylized 3D icon designs for an application suite
Selection of more than 200 stylized 3D icon designs for an application suite
Icon style variations — 3D and 2D (flat design)
Icon style variations — 3D and 2D (flat design)
Low-polygon 3D style carrot logo design
Low-polygon 3D style carrot logo design
Proof Of Concept company logo design
Proof Of Concept company logo design
Retro TV — isometric pixel art style icon
Retro TV — isometric pixel art style icon
Treasure chest — isometric pixel art style icon
Treasure chest — isometric pixel art style icon
Pixel art style icons
Pixel art style icons
Hearse vector icon designs for a funeral service comparison site
Hearse vector icon designs for a funeral service comparison site
Graphic icon designs for an infographics animation
Graphic icon designs for an infographics animation
Graphic butterfly logo design variations
Graphic butterfly logo design variations
Retro computing
Retro computing
Callbus — stylized 3D icon / logo design
Callbus — stylized 3D icon / logo design
Emoticon designs
Emoticon designs
Knowledge transfer — magazine illustration
Knowledge transfer — magazine illustration
Graphic vector icon designs for a telecom company
Graphic vector icon designs for a telecom company
Flat logo design for a Dutch cash return site
Flat logo design for a Dutch cash return site
Flat logo design for double encryption software
Flat logo design for double encryption software
Payroll Professionals logo design
Payroll Professionals logo design
Logo design for a location-based real-life detective game
Logo design for a location-based real-life detective game
Logo design of an imaginary company for a business presentation
Logo design of an imaginary company for a business presentation

• 3D icons / pictograms (realistic or stylized).
• 2D icons / pictograms.
• 3D logo designs (realistic or stylized).
• 2D logo designs.
• 3D emoticons (realistic or stylized).
• 2D emoticons.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.