3D character design • 3D print modeling • Toy design

Fat Mario 3D print — he ate too many mushrooms and got stuck

Superson — 3D print model for a father who envisioned his son as a superhero

Marty Mole and Seamour Sheep vinyl toy character designs, produced in Hong Kong, sold worldwide in online and physical stores

Hoi — cute little critter, inspired by an old 2D pixel game character of mine

• Character and toy figure / figurine concepts.

• 3D conversion of 2D sketches / drawings.

• 3D modeling for 3D printing and realtime applications.

• Toy design.

• Gadget development.

• Gift concepts.

• Realistic 3D visualization and rapid prototyping for promotional / marketing / retail projects.

• 3D-printed custom / spare / replacement parts.

