3D character design • 3D print modeling • Toy design

Fat Mario 3D print — he ate too many mushrooms and got stuck
Fat Mario 3D print — he ate too many mushrooms and got stuck
3D character models (Garfield, Minions, Dora) for licensed promotions, toys and applications
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler designer minions toy figure 01 result
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler designer minions toy pencil figure result
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler designer minions caveman toy figure result
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler toy designer dora heart real
3D character models (Garfield, Minions, Dora) for licensed promotions, toys and applications
3D model of a 2D character for a 38 cm high 3D print
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler designer brad character cartoon figure photo
3D model of a 2D character for a 38 cm high 3D print
3D model of the De Ruyter 2D comic character
3D model of the De Ruyter 2D comic character
3D model of the Rembrandt 2D comic character
3D model of the Rembrandt 2D comic character
3D prints of the comic characters De Ruyter and Rembrandt
3D prints of the comic characters De Ruyter and Rembrandt
Superson — 3D print model for a father who envisioned his son as a superhero
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler toy designer boy superhero kids
Superson — 3D print model for a father who envisioned his son as a superhero
Toy figures and packaging design for a toy lawyer firm, reflecting a relocation.
Toy figures and packaging design for a toy lawyer firm, reflecting a relocation.
Metin seven metin seven comic artist designer seamour sheep toys
Metin seven metin seven comic artist toy designer marty mole figure
Metin seven metin seven comic artist toys designer seamour sheep marty mole
Marty Mole and Seamour Sheep vinyl toy character designs, produced in Hong Kong, sold worldwide in online and physical stores
Seamour Sheep Illuminative Edition USB lamp
Seamour Sheep Illuminative Edition USB lamp
Promotional gift concepts
Metin seven metin seven 3d print modeler gadget gift designer navigation darts
Promotional gift concepts
Mario's Grave 3D print design
Mario's Grave 3D print design
Cartoony bear toy design, inspired by a James Burks drawing.
Cartoony bear toy design, inspired by a James Burks drawing.
LEGO-compatible figurine design for a toy producer
LEGO-compatible figurine design for a toy producer
3D character designs and illustrations for a schoolbook series
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations character designer 02
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations character designer 03
3D character designs and illustrations for a schoolbook series
Cute baby octopus toy concept
Cute baby octopus toy concept
Boo-Boo the cute little ghost
Boo-Boo the cute little ghost
Hoi — cute little critter, inspired by an old 2D pixel game character of mine
Hoi — cute little critter, inspired by an old 2D pixel game character of mine
Clay piggy character design
Clay piggy character design
Crazy yellow monster design
Crazy yellow monster design
Four-eyed alien monster
Four-eyed alien monster
Nightfox — stylized character design
Nightfox — stylized character design
One of those days
Metin seven metin seven 3d print models art designer sorrow depression emotion
One of those days
Rocketman toy concept
Rocketman toy concept
NSA spybot
NSA spybot
'Robust' model M7-001
'Robust' model M7-001
'Robust' model M7-003
'Robust' model M7-003
'Robust' model M7-004
'Robust' model M7-004
Retro toy raygun designs
Retro toy raygun designs
Space jet toy design
Space jet toy design
Star Bird toy spaceship turret gun replacement design
Star Bird toy spaceship turret gun replacement design
Low-polygon style spacecraft design
Low-polygon style spacecraft design
Low-polygon style bull design
Low-polygon style bull design
Low-polygon style character design
Low-polygon style character design

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.