3D character design • 3D print modeling • Toy design
Fat Mario 3D print — he ate too many mushrooms and got stuck
3D character models (Garfield, Minions, Dora) for licensed promotions, toys and applications
3D model of a 2D character for a 38 cm high 3D print
3D model of the De Ruyter 2D comic character
3D model of the Rembrandt 2D comic character
3D prints of the comic characters De Ruyter and Rembrandt
Superson — 3D print model for a father who envisioned his son as a superhero
Toy figures and packaging design for a toy lawyer firm, reflecting a relocation.
Marty Mole and Seamour Sheep vinyl toy character designs, produced in Hong Kong, sold worldwide in online and physical stores
Seamour Sheep Illuminative Edition USB lamp
Promotional gift concepts
Mario's Grave 3D print design
Cartoony bear toy design, inspired by a James Burks drawing.
LEGO-compatible figurine design for a toy producer
3D character designs and illustrations for a schoolbook series
Cute baby octopus toy concept
Boo-Boo the cute little ghost
Hoi — cute little critter, inspired by an old 2D pixel game character of mine
Clay piggy character design
Crazy yellow monster design
Four-eyed alien monster
Nightfox — stylized character design
One of those days
Rocketman toy concept
NSA spybot
'Robust' model M7-001
'Robust' model M7-003
'Robust' model M7-004
Retro toy raygun designs
Space jet toy design
Star Bird toy spaceship turret gun replacement design
Low-polygon style spacecraft design
Low-polygon style bull design
Low-polygon style character design
• Character and toy figure / figurine concepts.
• 3D conversion of 2D sketches / drawings.
• 3D modeling for 3D printing and realtime applications.
• Toy design.
• Gadget development.
• Gift concepts.
• Realistic 3D visualization and rapid prototyping for promotional / marketing / retail projects.
• 3D-printed custom / spare / replacement parts.
Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print: