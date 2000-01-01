← PrevNext →

Stylized 3D illustrations • Low-polygon style artwork

Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties cloud computing
Cloud computing
Metin seven metin seven 3d artistic stylized illustrations illustraties digiholic
Digiholic
Metin seven metin seven character figure designer developer creator digital thief
Digital thief
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties project management
The two sides of project management
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties engineer ingenieur construction
Engineer of the future
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties boat water rain weather
Failed ship investments — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties maritime maritieme systems
Maritime systems — magazine cover illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties webloggers typographic letters
Bloggers — isometric editorial illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties facebook social media
Facebook pressure
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties halloween pumpkin character clay
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties halloween pumpkin character
Gonna miss the halloween party! Inspired by Max Grecke concept artwork
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 01
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 03
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 04
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 05
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 06
3D children's book illustrations featuring crocheted Dendennis amigurumis
Metin seven metin seven 3d childrens book illustrator illustrations dendennis crochet amigurumis 07
The book and the real amigurumis
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties car gas pollution environment
Pollution
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties roads highways cars traffic
Isometric magazine cover illustration
Metin seven metin seven infographics designer illustrator modern future city
Infographics style isometric cover illustration of a modern city for a business magazine
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties business corporate cooperation
Business partners
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties online travel booking sun
Online vacation booking — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties cursing swearing at work
Cursing at work — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties digital media online shopping
The convenience of digital media — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties two face hypocrite
The two faces of a supplier
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties contract agreement negotiations
Contract negotiations
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties ignorance
Ignorance — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties network agent router
Network agent
Metin seven metin seven 3d artistic stylized illustrations illustraties digital criminal
Digital law enforcement — magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties dutchman netherlands holland
Dutchman — newspaper illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties fantasy towers creature
The thin towers
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties de nachten the nights festival
The Nights — illustration for a music festival
Metin seven metin seven character figure designer developer creator jazz saxophonist
Notecracker
Metin seven metin seven character figure designer developer stylized angry alien
Angry alien
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties mobile phone figures
Mobile madmen
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties mario donkey kong
Run, Mario, run
Metin seven metin seven 3d pixel art voxels 8 bit retro arcade game cabinet
Arcade dream
Metin seven metin seven low polygon 3d artwork stylized flat figure character
Flatman
Metin seven metin seven low polygon 3d artwork batman
Batman — Nightwatch, low-polygon style artwork
Metin seven metin seven low polygon 3d artwork still life
Low-polygon style still life
Metin seven metin seven low polygon faceted 3d artwork ship boat sea dream
Sea dream — low-polygon style artwork
Metin seven metin seven low polygon faceted 3d artwork sea iceberg abstract cover
Music album cover artwork and design
Metin seven metin seven low polygon 3d artwork virtual reality gamer character
Virtual gamer low-polygon illustration
Metin seven metin seven low polygon 3d artwork laptop computer hacker character
Hacker — low-polygon style illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties booze alcohol drunk bottles
Here comes the Sun(day)
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties broken heart figures
Escape
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties identification brainwashing
Identity brainwash
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties devil demon room
Lightache
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties spinvis astronaut moon
Spinvis fan art
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties cartoon reorganisation
Cartoon-style illustration about reorganization
Metin seven metin seven 3d artist illustrations illustraties cartoon character design
Cartoon-style illustration for a restaurant
Metin seven metin seven 3d cartoons cartoonist sea deserted island mobile phone
Cartoon-style illustration about mobile data delays
Metin seven metin seven 3d cartoons cartoonist santa claus xmas north pole reindeer
Greenhouse effect — news cartoon for the NRC.next newspaper
Metin seven metin seven 3d cartoons cartoonist nu nl gags character designs
Snippets from various news cartoons for Nu.nl in the 2000s
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 01
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 02
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 04
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 05
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 07
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 08
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 11
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 12
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 15
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 20
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 21
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 23
Metin seven metin seven comic strips artist designer seamour sheep marty mole 24
Episodes from the Seamour Sheep comic strip series, published in the NRC.next newspaper in the 2000s
Metin seven metin seven 3d comic decors elements artist designer fairy tale tree
Stylized 3D background for a comic collaboration
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork cartoony ink lines 01
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork cartoony ink lines 02
'NPR' ink line style illustrations for a travel item in a magazine
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork bureaucracy desk line
Bureaucrazy 1 — 'NPR' ink line style 3D illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork bureaucracy desk office
Bureaucrazy 2 — 'NPR' ink line style 3D illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork factory industrial
Industrial computer use — 'NPR' ink line style magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering laptop night desk
Night work — artistically stylized magazine illustration
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering broken heart
One broken heart too many — 'NPR' ink line style artwork
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork jail prison dream bird
Stylized impression of a dream my father once had
Metin seven metin seven 3d non photorealistic rendering artwork retro horror comic style
Announcement of a new design for my old portfolio site
Metin seven metin seven 3d comic artwork grunge illustration dark moody 01
Metin seven metin seven 3d comic artwork grunge illustration dark moody 03
Metin seven metin seven 3d comic artwork grunge illustration dark moody 02
'NPR' ink line style illustrations for a crime novel

• Stylized 3D illustrations.
• Experimental 3D artwork.
• Low-polygon style 3D illustrations.
• Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR).
• Cartoon / comic line style 3D artwork.
• Infographics / instructive / explanatory illustrations.
• Children's storybook illustrations.
• School text book illustrations.
• Impressionistic 3D illustrations.
• Cut-out style, layered 3D artwork.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.