3D print models • Gifts • Jewelry • Parts • Toys

• 3D modeling of 2D concept sketches / drawings.
• Personalized 3D print modeling (e.g. featuring a name or company logo).
• Gadget development.
• Gift concepts.
• 3D print modeling of jewelry.
• Realistic 3D visualization and 3D print modeling for promotional / marketing / retail projects.
• Modeling of 3D-printed custom / spare / replacement parts.
• Toy modeling.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

• Stock images — http://gumroad.com/metinseven
• 3D models — http://cgtrader.com/metinseven
• 3D prints — http://shapeways.com/shops/sevensheaven
• 2D prints — http://society6.com/sevensheaven

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.

3D-printed zipper ring concept
3D-printed octopus bracelet charm
Speakers with waveform 3D print cocnept
Star Bird toy spaceship turret gun replacement design
Retro toy raygun concepts
Retro-futuristic toy jet design
Mobile Madman — 3D-printed art concept
Promotional gift concepts
3D models of ceramics concepts by Artylicious
Apple Macintosh pen / card holder 3D-printed gadget
Mario's Grave — 3D print design
3D print model of a 2D logo