Realistic 3D illustrations • 3D visualizations

Limondaine product presentation proposal
Toy figure designs and realistic rendering for a toy lawyer firm, illustrating a relocation
3D visualization of an iPhone 4 and Lightning cable
Promotional gift concepts
3D modeling and visualization of a liquor trolley concept
Construction education
OnGuard One application 3D logo design
3D visualization of a telescopic boat anchoring method
Data is the new oil — magazine cover illustration
The downfall of Internet Explorer — magazine illustration
Commodore 64 vs Sinclair ZX Spectrum — available as high-quality print on various items (see link below)
Technology invasion
Green energy data servers illustration
Teahouse
Good old-fashioned magic
Unpleasant company
X-ray illustration for Mercedes-Benz magazine
Mathroom — semi-abstract 3D sci-fi labyrinth
Economic crash — news cartoon for Nu.nl
Food crisis — news cartoon for Nu.nl
Pumping Irony — anti-war cartoon
Earth — magazine cover illustration
The bead-eyed avenger — artwork donated to an animal rights association
Xmassacre — Steampunk-themed Xmas illustration
Halloween pumpkin
3D sculpture of a campy man-in-suit retro pulp movie monster
Angst
Starvation

• Realistic 3D illustrations.
• Realistic 3D visualizations.

Nearly every item on metinseven.com is available as a stock image, 3D model, 3D print and/or 2D print:

Please feel free to get in touch if you'd like to order something that is not yet available for sale, or if you need a custom variation.